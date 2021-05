This is very sad news for French football. Former goalkeeper of Le Havre, PSG, Rennes and Toulouse, Christophe Revault died this Thursday announces the Cauchois Courier. The latter was found lifeless at his home.

The causes of his death are not yet known. Christophe Revault was 49 years old. After his career, Revault had integrated the organization chart of the HAC. He held several positions there, ranging from recruiter, sports director and interim coach.