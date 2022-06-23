Christopher Nkunku extends to Leipzig!

Author of a monstrous season, Christopher Nkunku caught the eye of the best European clubs. Despite this, the Frenchman decided to extend to Leipzig.

An unforgettable season. At 24, Christopher Nkunku had a particularly successful 2021-22 financial year. Centerpiece within the Leipzig team, the Frenchman has evolved to an impressive level. He has scored 20 goals and provided 13 assists. Elected best player of the season in the Bundesliga, the former Titi of Paris Saint-Germain was rewarded for his good year.

A year when he also joined the France group. Summoned by Didier Deschamps, he had his first selection on March 25 against Côte d’Ivoire (75 minutes played). Nkunku has since been fielded several times by the national coach, so he has a very good chance of participating in the World Cup in Qatar, if of course he continues his good momentum. Good with the Blues as well as in the club, the striker saw his rating soar.

Leipzig shields Nkunku

Several stables were ready to welcome him this summer. Paris Saint-Germain, where Kylian Mbappé dreamed of seeing him return, was in the running. Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Manchester United or teams like Real Madrid and FC Barcelona have been cited as potential suitors. But in the end, Christopher Nkunku decided to play the stability card as he extended his contract at Leipzig today.

“Christopher Nkunku stays! RB Leipzig and the best player in the Bundesliga season 2021/22 have agreed to extend the contract, which ran until 2024, by two years until 2026»the club said. “Waiting from Paris (where he is, editor’s note), but don’t worry, we see each other in Leipzig very soon. I come back and I stay. Go Leipzig»said the player, very happy to play extra time.

Christopher #Nkunku bleibt! 🔴⚪#RBLeipzig und der Bundesliga-Spieler der Saison 2021/22 einigten sich, den bis 2024 datierten Vertrag vorzeitig um zwei Jahre bis 2026 zu verlängern 🤝 Alle Informationen zur Vertragsverlängerung ⤵️ — RB Leipzig (@RBLeipzig) June 23, 2022