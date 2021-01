Despite approaches from Amiens (who finally recruited Racine Coly) and Bristol City, which had started discussions but could not go further because of the reforms with Brexit, Christopher Rocchia is still at OM .

According to our information and except for a last minute offer, the 22-year-old left side, who has only played 13 minutes in Ligue 1 this season (against Saint-Etienne, on September 17), should go to the end of his contract with the Marseille club scheduled for June 30.