Ciro Immobile and Lazio receive XXL offer

Serie A’s top scorer this season with 27 goals on the clock, Ciro Immobile has received a crazy offer. What will Lazio say?

This is a dilemma as the Transfer market often proposes. La Gazzetta dello Sport we learn on Tuesday that Lazio Rome has received a very good offer for its striker Ciro Immobile (30 years). Newcastle, in the midst of a takeover process by Saudi investors, offered it 55 million euros. A very nice sum in view of the crisis related to the pandemic of Covid-19. Something to think about.

The striker, too, has to ask himself a few questions. According to the Italian sports daily, the Magpies, who want to make it their gondola head, have offered him a five-year contract with a net annual salary of 8 million euros. A very large lease for a thirty-year-old, who currently receives just over 3 million euros per year…

Immobile in full reflection

Inevitably, the current Capocannoniere of Serie A (27 achievements in 26 appearances), under contract until June 2023, is tempted. However, his experiences abroad – at Borussia Dortmund and then at FC Sevilla – did not go very well and urge him to be cautious.

All the more so since Lazio, at the same time, is offering to repackage, until June 2025, for 4 million euros net per year. Sacred puzzle… This offensive of 135 million euros – offer and salaries loaded included – proves in any case that the new Newcastle does not joke with the millions when he really wants a player.