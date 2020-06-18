Home Sports News football Ciro Immobile and Lazio receive XXL offer
Sports Newsfootball

Ciro Immobile and Lazio receive XXL offer

By kenyan

Serie A’s top scorer this season with 27 goals on the clock, Ciro Immobile has received a crazy offer. What will Lazio say?

This is a dilemma as the Transfer market often proposes. La Gazzetta dello Sport we learn on Tuesday that Lazio Rome has received a very good offer for its striker Ciro Immobile (30 years). Newcastle, in the midst of a takeover process by Saudi investors, offered it 55 million euros. A very nice sum in view of the crisis related to the pandemic of Covid-19. Something to think about.

The striker, too, has to ask himself a few questions. According to the Italian sports daily, the Magpies, who want to make it their gondola head, have offered him a five-year contract with a net annual salary of 8 million euros. A very large lease for a thirty-year-old, who currently receives just over 3 million euros per year…

Immobile in full reflection

Inevitably, the current Capocannoniere of Serie A (27 achievements in 26 appearances), under contract until June 2023, is tempted. However, his experiences abroad – at Borussia Dortmund and then at FC Sevilla – did not go very well and urge him to be cautious.

All the more so since Lazio, at the same time, is offering to repackage, until June 2025, for 4 million euros net per year. Sacred puzzle… This offensive of 135 million euros – offer and salaries loaded included – proves in any case that the new Newcastle does not joke with the millions when he really wants a player.

Related news

football

Champions League: UEFA announces the stadiums for the next 4 finals

kenyan -
UEFA's executive committee has taken strong decisions that have been made public today. One of them was the venue for the next Champions League...
Read more
football

UEFA unveils date for 2020-2021 Champions League draw

kenyan -
UEFA's executive committee on Wednesday approved the change in the format of the Champions League, the Women's Champions League and the Europa League....
Read more
football

Total Naples-Lille agreement for Gabriel

kenyan -
Napoli took pole position in Gabriel's case. The Partenopei have already agreed with Lille and the central defender. But other stables remain in ambush....
Read more
footballkenyan -

Premier League: on which channel to watch Manchester City-Arsenal

The Premier League resumes this Wednesday with the match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United (7pm) before the clash between Manchester City and Arsenal...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson rejects Rashford’s request for free meals

Boris Johnson, the British Prime Minister, has rejected Marcus Rashford's request to keep the meal vouchers put in place during confinement for children in...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Manchester United: Liverpool, City and Guardiola applaud Rashford

In succeeding in getting the government to bend over to maintain a food aid programme for the poorest families, Marcus Rashford has won the...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Manchester City-Arsenal: Garcia’s terrible knockout on Ederson’s exit

Eric Garcia, surprise starter for the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal on Wednesday (3-0) in a late match of the 28th...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,714FansLike
3,482FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Candidates expected to sit for National Exams in April 2021 if...

News Stanley Kasee -
Class 8 and form four candidates are likely going to sit for their KCPE and KCSE examinations respectively in April next year. This is after...
Read more

Kenyans call for justice to be served after DJ Evolve is...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Kenyans have called for justice to be served for B-club’s in house DJ, Felix Orinda, popularly known as DJ Evolve after a video surfaced...
Read more

Government announces plan to deal with increasing teenage pregnancies

News Stanley Kasee -
The government, through the Ministry of Education Cabinet Secretary Professor George Magoha, has announced a plan to block explicit content in the country in...
Read more

Kenyans react after Miguna Miguna revokes Raila Odinga swearing-in as People’s...

News Alfred Kiura -
National Resistance Movement leader Canada-based Kenyan lawyer, activist, and politician Miguna Miguna lit up Twitter after he revoked the swearing-in of Orange Democratic Movement...
Read more

New record in infections, deaths as COVID-19 cases rise

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya recorded its highest daily toll of COVID-19 cases after 213 more people tested positive for the virus. The new rise in cases though came...
Read more

Major win for Sonko as Court declares Nairobi Transfer of Functions...

News Alfred Kiura -
Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on the winning side on Thursday 18 June 2020 as the High Court ruled that the Deed of Transfer...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke