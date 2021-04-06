Clasico: Barça teases Real Madrid again

The Catalans have done it again! Next Saturday, Real Madrid host FC Barcelona for a Clasico which promises to be very hot. Indeed, the two rivals are respectively third and second in the Liga standings (63 points against 65) and each must absolutely win to stay in the title race.

And to start hostilities, Barça used a technique that Joan Laporta had used. As a reminder, when the latter was still only a candidate for the Blaugrana presidency, he had put up a giant poster on a Madrid building located just next to the Santiago Bernabéu stadium with the inscription: ” excited to see you again. “ Well this time the Culés have done it again with a poster where it is written “Desire for Clasico”.

GANAS DE CLÁSICO 🤩 pic.twitter.com/qZ06hrGssY – FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) April 6, 2021