Claude Makélélé appointed Ambassador of DR Congo

Here is some news from Claude Makélélé (48 years old). Free since his failed experience in Belgium as coach of KAS Eupen, the former PSG midfielder has found a new position. He was appointed Congolese football ambassador by the Congolese Football Federation (FECOFA).

The native of Kinshasa will have for mission “Defend the country” but also and above all from “Convince binational players to play for the Leopards” as explained by FECOFA. His work will be mainly in Europe. He will be supported by Roger Hitoto and the former Monegasque Shabani Nonda.

