Closed closed in Bordeaux

The coronavirus pandemic is starting to take off again. Particularly in Bouches-du-Rhône, Île-de-France and Gironde. The prefects have already taken decisions, particularly with regard to Bordeaux and its region. The Girondins have decided to communicate this Tuesday concerning the meetings which will be played in the Matmut Atlantique. As expected, there will be no supporters in the enclosure.

” The Prefecture of the Gironde set up an action plan on Monday to respond to the evolution of the known health crisis in Gironde. Among these actions which directly concern FC Girondins de Bordeaux, it was decided to lower the gauge from 5,000 to 1,000 people for events and meetings on public roads or in a place open to the public. This applies to the matches organized as part of the French Ligue 1 championship at Matmut Atlantique. Under these conditions, the Club has therefore decided not to welcome an audience during the next matches of its professional team. Football is and must remain a moment of exchange and pleasure between a team and its public, but the health of all remains the priority to contain this virus, which is currently very present in Gironde. FC Girondins de Bordeaux remain extremely vigilant and hope the situation can change quickly », Can we read on the press release. The scapular club was to receive in particular Nice on September 27 and Dijon on October 4.