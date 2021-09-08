Club World Cup could be postponed

Japan will ultimately not host the Club World Cup. A decision taken by the Japanese football federation because of ” an increase in the number of coronavirus infections and the difficulty in making a profit due to a probable limitation in the number of spectators “, According to the Japanese press agency Kyodo, reports The team.

Under these conditions, the competition could be postponed to early 2022 and relocated to another country. Last season, the Club World Cup had already been postponed to February in Qatar and saw Bayern Munich win against André-Pierre Gignac’s Tigres.