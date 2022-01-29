Cold spell for Real in the Haaland file, Dusan Vlahovic sets fire to the Italian press

Erling Haaland is cooling Real Madrid’s ambitions for the moment, Dusan Vlahovic is igniting the Italian press and Frank Lampard is close to becoming Everton’s new manager, find the latest information from the European sports press in your Foot Transfer market press review.

Haaland’s future on hold

In Madrid, this winter transfer window is rather calm. And not to move, they catch cold, especially since “Operation Haaland is frozen» according to information from AS. Erling Haaland’s future was to be decided in the coming days, but the delicate state of health of his agent, Mino Raiola, put an end to discussions. The meeting between the player, his father, his agent and Borussia has been postponed. The main teams that were vying for the signing of the Norwegian cyborg, and especially Real are waiting. We will have to wait again several weeks before knowing the future of this prolific striker.

Vlahovic rocks Italy

The transfer of Dusan Vlahovic has caused a lot of ink to flow in Italy. He definitely signed for Juve yesterday at the end of the day. It’s'”Hurricane Dusan” for the Corriere Dello Sport. The Turin club recruited the jewels of Fiorentina for nearly 90 million according to the newspaper. Now it’s “Juve’s new paradisetitle Tuttosport. As the media explains, the last time there was so much enthusiasm in Turin for the signing of a player was three and a half years ago, with the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo. It is also his number that the Serbian will wear with the Bianconeri: “Juve here DV 7“, writing The Gazzetta Dello Sport. Dusan Vlahovic assured to be “really proud to be part of this team» and that he will give «allto achieve all of their goals. For him, “Juventus represents pride, tradition, family“. On the other hand, not sure that he will be very well received in Florence when his new team will play against Fiorentina. Viola fans are expressing their annoyance that all their good players, mainly Chiesa and Vlahovic, are leaving for Juve.

The return of Frank Lampard

The English newspapers write a lot this morning about the possible return of Frank Lampard to a Premier League bench. “Frank talks to Goodison” title The Guardian in its sports pages. The England boss is set to become Everton’s new manager after a final round of talks with the club’s hierarchy on Friday. The former Chelsea and Derby boss expects to be offered the job after impressing Everton’s majority shareholder according to the outlet. “Lampard was biding his time» explains the DailyMail. The appointment of the former England midfielder should be finalized quickly, he will be offered a long-term contract to revive the club faltering under the orders of Rafa Benitez. Portuguese coach Vítor Pereira was also considered for the job. Note that Wayne Rooney, ex-Toffees players, trained at the club, snubbed the advances of Everton leaders, as claimed I Sports on its first page. Asked at a press conference, the Derby coach admitted not having even agreed to do an interview. He admits all the same that refusing was not easy for him.