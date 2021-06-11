Cologne fails OL for Ellyes Skhiri

After leaving Montpellier in 2019 to join Cologne, Ellyes Skhiri (26) quickly acclimated to the Bundesliga and became a confirmed and accomplished player in Germany. The Tunisian defensive midfielder has had a very good individual season with the German team despite the 16th place in the league (6 goals and 3 assists).

Yesterday, Bild evoked the interest of Olympique Lyonnais for the international with the Eagles of Carthage (34 caps). Today, the German media Express adds that Cologne rejected the first offer proposed by OL. Although the recovering midfielder is already in agreement with the Rhône club, the Boucs will not listen to any offer below 15 million euros, a sum that Juninho has not yet offered.