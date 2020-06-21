Home Sports News football Conflict of interest between Luis Enrique, the clubs and the RFEF
Conflict of interest between Luis Enrique, the clubs and the RFEF

The coach will have to concentrate the team at the end of August to play against Germany, which will leave almost no holidays for players playing European competitions.

Real Madrid. After the stop of the coronavirus, the five Spaniards who remain in Europe will suffer another one that will pose an added difficulty. In the Champions League it is the case of Atletico, already qualified for the quarters, and Real Madrid and Barcelona, who still have the round-of-the-1 round encounter pending. Seville and Getafe, in the Europa League, are in the same situation. The five will have to return to European competition after a couple of more than three weeks, the time gap that will remain between the laLiga final, 19 July, and the return of the Champions League and the Europa League. A handicap that no one properly calculated.

Spain. Luis Enrique will have to concentrate on the national team by the end of August for the party against Germany on September 3, which will leave almost no holidays for players who play European competitions, which are mostly ones who are nourished by the Selection. This calendar is going to mean a three-way conflict of interest between internationals, clubs and the, we’ll see how it’s solved.

Psg. In the European Cup, both the four teams that are already ranked for the quarter-finals (Atlético, Atalanta, Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain) like the four that will come out of the playoffs that still need to be solved between Manchester City – Real Madrid, Juventus-Lyon, Bayern-Chelsea and Barcelona-Naples belong to the five major leagues in Europe: Spain, England, Italy, Germany and France. Logically, the most damaged team will be the Psg, since when Ligue 1 is suspended, Mbappé, Neymar and company will have to make a special preparation to compete in the Champions League.

Athletic. The other big ones affected are the Spanish teams. The Atleti, already qualified for the quarter-finals, will have a pardon of between 24 and 27 days between the LaLiga final and the Quarterfier quarter-finals, which will be between 12 and 15 August. The Madrid and the Barça will be un competed for three weeks, which range from July 19 to August 8, the date of the return of the Champions League Round-of-year-round. A major disadvantage of Spanish teams compared to those of England (the Premier League will end on 26 July, two weeks after the return of the European Cup) and above all Italian clubs, which will finish Serie A on 2 August.

