Construction sites in Australia with a pro contract in Newcastle: Florent Indalecio’s formidable second chance

In recent weeks, Newcastle has discovered Florent Indalecio (23). This young Frenchman signed a professional contract with the Magpies this fall and is playing with the reserve in the Premier League 2 championship. His story made the headlines across the Channel as his story is so unique. Foot Transfer market wanted to know more about this attacking midfielder trained at AS Saint-Étienne who takes a bite out of this almost unexpected chance to the fullest.



“He came for a test with Allan (Saint-Maximin) during the summer. (…) He has something. As to whether he will be good enough to play for Newcastle, we’ll see how he progresses. We will give it a chance. He has a decent CV. It certainly helps Allan because he’s his friend. But make no mistake, we didn’t just sign it because they’re friends. He has talent, otherwise he would not have come ”. This player of whom Newcastle manager Steve Bruce recently spoke at a press conference is Florent Indalecio.

The announcement of the signing of the professional contract of the young 23-year-old Frenchman, until June 2021, has indeed challenged the local press who wanted to know more by interviewing the boss of the first team in person. The interested party told in detail to Foot Transfer market how he got that precious lease with the Toons. “My childhood friend, Allan Saint-Maximin, told me to come to England, that he would try to help me. He spoke well of me at Newcastle and they agreed to take me on trial ”, he confided before continuing.

Saint-Maximin’s helping hand

“I did four weeks of testing. And one day, during an opposition in training, I put a scissor goal on a direct corner, which made a big buzz. It is a rather rare technical gesture, not within the reach of just anyone, which also helped me. I showed beautiful things, beautiful attitudes. I did it right, the work paid off. I did what I had to do and landed a pro contract. I signed for a year in Newcastle », he said.

Regrets among the Greens

After two more than promising appearances in the league, against West Bromwich Albion and Leeds, he savored this second chance after which he had been chasing for a very long time. Spotted by AS Saint-Étienne when he was ten, he stayed with the Greens until he was 15. “Sainté decided to stop because my behavior was not following. At school, it wasn’t too much. They clearly told me it was over ”, he conceded. Expelled from the Lycée Sport Étude in Tezenas, he therefore left the Greens. An episode that still leaves him with regrets today.

“I have a lot of regrets about Sainté, I didn’t have the necessary maturity at the time. Now I have lived, I have seen how hard life is ”, he slips. Operated a few months after the end of his adventure in Saint-Etienne with a rare knee tumor, the versatile midfielder is giving everything to return to his best level and resume his career. First in Saint-Chamond (DHR) then in Haut Lyonnais (DH), through a job at the factory and a mixed experience in Miami in the United States, he continues to chase his dream.

One year on construction sites in Australia

Even when he leaves for Australia in April 2019, the boy does not lose sight of his goal. He works, hard, in the building industry, although he is totally new to the subject and speaks little English, and tries to find a team. “In the 2nd and 3rd division there, there is a limit of two foreigners per club. The teams where I tested wanted me but couldn’t take me. I found a club in the 4th division, with no quota. I arranged, I had a fixed. I had work and football. Even though I was very tired, I liked it. I played a few matches there and the Coronavirus has arrived. I decided to go back ”, he explained.

Thanks to the help of his friend Saint-Maximin, he can finally take advantage, in the north of England, of the new opportunity he has been waiting for. “Allan believes in me, it was the case before the test. He knows it’s up to me. What he did for me, everyone would not have done, it’s a risk for him too, it’s rare in the world of football, “he said, grateful, well decided to do everything not to miss. “When you know what real life is, the day we give you a second chance, you’re not going to miss it, that’s for sure”, he blurted out before insisting.

The beginning of a beautiful story ?

“Nothing is impossible ! You have to work hard, do good things and show off when you play. I’m going to have to prove, make big perfs, give everything to show the coach that I don’t have time to get to the top level. I want to get there. Get my luck with a training session with the pros », he assured, to have absolutely no regrets at the end of his lease. “We’ll see at the end of the season. I am focused on the upcoming matches. You will have to work twice as hard as the others to have a chance “.

Give everything to honor the gesture of his friend and the confidence of Newcastle, “A great club of enthusiasts”, that is the goal he has set for himself by the end of the fiscal year. At the origin of the winning goal when he entered against Leeds (4-3), he puts all the chances in his side. And whatever the outcome of the adventure on the banks of the Tyne, Florent Indalecio intends to continue to try to make his hole in the world of football.

“I can’t afford to let go, I know I’m going to show some great things. Whatever happens, this season, people will see me, observers will watch my matches. I know what I’m capable of. I will not worry about it”, he concluded, ultra motivated. A desire, a Jamie Vardy journey and an example for young people passing through the cracks that our English friends already love. The start of a great success story. With, we wish him a nice happy ending.