Copa America: an ex-Argentinian international slams Neymar

Neymar is qualified, with Brési, in the final of the Copa America. However, he remains a divisive player. He was also knocked out by the former Argentine international Oscar Ruggeri.

The Copa America is in full swing and has its first finalist. Brazil has indeed won against Peru in the semifinals, and will wait until next night to find out who from Argentina or Colombia will join him. However, during a competition, attitudes can be annoying and the media can go wild.

We could see it in particular during this Euro. But this time, it is a player from a team still in the running that attracts criticism: Neymar. As we know, the Paris SG player is a divisive element. But this time Oscar Ruggeri, consultant ofESPN, Argentine central defender (96 caps), who made the heyday of Real Madrid, River Plate and Boca Juniors, was unleashed.

Pool matches in the sights

“He doesn’t have the codes on the pitch. Against Peru (in the group stage, editor’s note), while there were 4-0 for Brazil, he was trying to make small bridges. I would give it a good kick ”, he got carried away. But, obviously, his attitude during the meeting against Colombia was not digested by the ex-international albiceleste either.

“Why didn’t he do the dives when he was losing?” On top of that, he gave two kicks. If it had been someone else, he would have been kicked out ”, he continued and concluded on the subject. One thing is certain, if Argentina beats Colombia and therefore qualifies for the final to regain Brazil, the spirits may quickly heat up.