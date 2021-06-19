Copa America: Argentina get their first victory against Uruguay

After starting with a draw against Chile (1-1), the Albiceleste won their first match of the tournament against Uruguay last night (1-0).

There was clearly no urgency, but in Argentina, it was expected. And this first victory in the Copa América fell last night, against Uruguay. There were many names well known to football fans on the lawn, such as Messi, necessarily, on the Argentine side, accompanied by the former Parisian Gio Lo Celso or Lautaro Martinez in particular. Opposite, the Celeste could rely on its duo Cavani-Suarez in tip, with Federico Valverde or Rodrigo Bentancur in support of the two veterans of the attack, who could not hurt the Argentine rearguard.

Very quickly, Lionel Messi would start sending warnings to the neighboring country. It had been a long time since Argentina had deployed such a fluid game, like this goal from Guido Rodriguez. The Betis midfielder quickly put his people in front, from the head to the far post, after a nice caviar from the star of FC Barcelona (1-0, 13th). The latter was well accompanied since Rodrigo De Paul for example also made a more than honorable copy.

A good Messi

A fairly logical advantage at the break despite a slight drop in speed in the minutes preceding the referee’s whistle. After the locker room, Uruguay began to show a little more bite, and the Argentines were struggling to find Messi between the lines. Scaloni also decided, via his changes, to solidify his team a little, while Oscar Tabarez’s troops finally began to offer themselves interesting situations, via the two usual in attack.

But the Albiceleste held, thanks to a good Cristian Romero in defense in particular, and even began to emerge the head of the water at the end of the game, confiscating the leather from his opponent, always with a sparkling Lionel Messi in the game. the three points, Argentina temporarily takes the head of group A. It is recalled that the competition is organized in two pools of five teams each, and the first four are qualified. The Argentines should therefore not have too much trouble qualifying for the quarter-finals …