After Granada’s very easy qualification earlier in the day, Athletic Bilbao challenged Real Madrid scorer in the previous round to Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey round of 16.

Led 1-0 after a goal from Carbonell (39th), the Basques waited until the second period to reverse the trend thanks to Villalibre (53rd) and Williams (78th). Winner 2-1, Athletic Bilbao therefore joined the quarter-finals.