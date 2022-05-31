Corentin Tolisso announces the color for his transfer window

Free of any contract since Monday, Corentin Tolisso announced the color for his summer transfer window, responding in particular to the rumor of a return to Olympique Lyonnais.

The love story officially ended on Monday. After five years of good and loyal service, but above all titles in shambles (1 Champions League, 1 Club World Cup, 5 Bundesligas, 2 German Cups and 4 German Super Cups), Corentin Tolisso (27) left Bayern Munich at the end of his contract. Far from being bitter, the midfielder is in a hurry and motivated to start “a new cycle”as he confided to our colleagues from The Team.

And while his situation offers him the embarrassment of choice (AS Roma, Inter, Real Madrid or even Tottenham have been announced in recent months), the 2018 world champion has displayed his desires, without hiding, with a lot of ambition. “I want to go to a club to play a major role. Keep earning trophies. England, with the intensity, would please me but I do not deny myself any championship. I know what I am capable of. I know how much the change of life, the change of air, will do me good”he blurted out.

The Blues in sight

With a clear objective in mind: the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with the Blues. “Yes, it is a goal. You have to sign in a club, play there, and be good.confided the tricolor international (28 selections, 2 achievements), aware that with the strong competition in his position (Aurélien Tchouameni, Matteo Guendouzi, etc.), he will have to be efficient over time to convince Didier Deschamps.

Parameters which in fact eliminate the track of a return to Olympique Lyonnais, his training club? “Today I still want to play the Champions League and win it again. I want to make the best decision for me, my family and get out of this spiral., he replied. OL supporters will therefore no doubt have to resolve to see Corentin Tolisso shine for a few more seasons elsewhere before really believing in a return.