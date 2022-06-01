Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Corentin Tolisso interests two big English clubs

Date:

Arriving at the end of his contract this summer at Bayern Munich after five years in Bavaria, Corentin Tolisso has already announced that he will not extend his contract and that he will leave the club, without specifying what his future point of departure will be.

From then on, many clubs are on the lookout for the former OL midfielder. Indeed, according to The SunArsenal and Manchester United, who would both be looking for a midfielder of this profile, would have checked the name of the Frenchman to come and strengthen their workforce.

Previous articleAtlético: two candidates for Yannick Carrasco

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Atlético: two candidates for Yannick Carrasco

kenyan -
Yannick Carrasco (28) will he animate the transfer...

Mattia De Sciglio will renew at Juventus

kenyan -
As he headed for a departure from Juventus...

Uhuru cites achievements in past nine years at helm

kenyan -
President Uhuru Kenyatta gives his Speech at Uhuru Gardens...

Wetangula, Ruto allies wage war against Uhuru over Madaraka fete

kenyan -
Allies of Deputy President William Ruto are up...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Atlético: two candidates for Yannick Carrasco

football 0
Yannick Carrasco (28) will he animate the transfer...

Mattia De Sciglio will renew at Juventus

football 0
As he headed for a departure from Juventus...

Uhuru cites achievements in past nine years at helm

News 0
President Uhuru Kenyatta gives his Speech at Uhuru Gardens...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.