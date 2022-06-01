Corentin Tolisso interests two big English clubs

Arriving at the end of his contract this summer at Bayern Munich after five years in Bavaria, Corentin Tolisso has already announced that he will not extend his contract and that he will leave the club, without specifying what his future point of departure will be.

From then on, many clubs are on the lookout for the former OL midfielder. Indeed, according to The SunArsenal and Manchester United, who would both be looking for a midfielder of this profile, would have checked the name of the Frenchman to come and strengthen their workforce.