Home Sports News football Coronavirus: Serie A hopes to resume with the public
Sports Newsfootball

Coronavirus: Serie A hopes to resume with the public

By kenyan

The Serie A season is expected to resume behind closed doors from 20 June. Italian clubs would now like to get permission to welcome the public to the stands.

Italian football dreams of skipping the stage behind closed doors despite the coronavirus epidemic. The return to competition barely validated that the Italian clubs are already trying to move to the next level.

After obtaining government approval to resume the Serie A season from 20 June, negotiations would now focus on the presence of supporters in the stands.

Clubs would like to welcome 25% of the public

Like Hungary, where fans were able to attend matches over the weekend, the trans-Alpine clubs are preparing a plan to convince the health authorities and the government to do the same, either from 20 June or from July.

According to reports in the Italian press, the elite teams are still expected to refine their strategy at the next meeting of the League or the Federal Council scheduled for 8 June. The newspaper La Repubblica even names Andrea Agnelli, boss of Juventus, as one of the great architects of this plan with Paolo Dal Pino, president of the League. In addition to a general disinfection of the stadium and all the places, the measures of social distance would be respected. According to initial estimates, this could accommodate between 20% and 25% of the usual number of fans in the stands, primarily subscribers, and all will have to wear a mask.

A case law thanks to cinema and concerts?

At present, the in camera makes law for the resumption of Serie A. Only the essential players of the match are allowed in the stadiums and must comply with drastic rules. But Italian clubs want to benefit from a possible relaxation of health guidelines in the country.

If the government were to allow the reopening of cinemas, theatres or other concerts, it could be more permissive with an outdoor sporting event such as football.

Previous articleHonor 30S should be lanado in Europe soon, but h a porm

RELATED ARTICLES

football

Champions League: City-Real may take place, UK rules relaxed for sport

kenyan -
The UK government should relax quarantine rules allowing clubs still involved in the European Cup to play their matches without any problems if they...
Read more
football

Coronavirus: Family of Liverpool supporter who died after Atlético match calls for investigation

kenyan -
The girlfriend and son of a Liverpool supporter have demanded an explanation from the British government for allowing the match between the Reds and...
Read more
football

Juventus: Buffon soon extended

kenyan -
According to Italian media reports, Gianluigi Buffon will extend his lease at Juventus by one year as he reaches the end of his contract...
Read more
15,693FansLike
3,460FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

South Africa tops 30,000 COVID cases as country reopens

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
As South Africa lifts lockdown, the country has reported 1,716 new COVID-19 cases. In the latest update, the Health Ministry in South Africa said that...
Read more

Tyrone Mings latest player concerned about ‘Project Restart’

News Chuoyo Protus -
Aston Villa Star, Tyrone Mings, has become the latest player to express dissatisfaction at the resumption of the English Premier League. In an interview with...
Read more

WHO gives new guidelines for public gatherings

News Tracy Nabwile -
On Saturday, the World Health Organisation released new guidelines. The guidelines will govern public gatherings. A few countries have started reopening their economies. For this...
Read more

Wetangula’s ouster causes tension between Mudavadi and ODM

News Tracy Nabwile -
Recently, Musalia Mudavadi, the Amani National Congress (ANC) leader, linked a leader of the Nasa coalition to the ouster of Moses Wetangula. Mudavadi claimed that...
Read more

Dirty politics in the Jubilee party

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
Politicians have marred the Jubilee war with dirty online fights, propaganda campaigns, and intimidation. They have resorted to using tactics that are not the...
Read more

I am not against anybody – Uhuru Kenyatta

News Connie Mukenyi -
In a shocking turn of events, President Uhuru Kenyatta has rubbished claims that he is against some politicians. According to him, he is not...
Read more

Kenyan man leads blacks in America shouting haki yetu while protesting the murder of George Floyd (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
A video of a Kenyan man, leading a protest in America, has gone viral, receiving a lot of attention from Kenyans. This was mainly...
Read more

Driver carrying tourists collapses and dies on the steering wheel

Health Stanley Kasee -
A van driver ferrying tourists collapsed and died at the Nairobi National Park on Sunday, May 31. According to a statement from the Kenya Wildlife...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke