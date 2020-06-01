Coronavirus: Serie A hopes to resume with the public

The Serie A season is expected to resume behind closed doors from 20 June. Italian clubs would now like to get permission to welcome the public to the stands.

Italian football dreams of skipping the stage behind closed doors despite the coronavirus epidemic. The return to competition barely validated that the Italian clubs are already trying to move to the next level.

After obtaining government approval to resume the Serie A season from 20 June, negotiations would now focus on the presence of supporters in the stands.

Clubs would like to welcome 25% of the public

Like Hungary, where fans were able to attend matches over the weekend, the trans-Alpine clubs are preparing a plan to convince the health authorities and the government to do the same, either from 20 June or from July.

According to reports in the Italian press, the elite teams are still expected to refine their strategy at the next meeting of the League or the Federal Council scheduled for 8 June. The newspaper La Repubblica even names Andrea Agnelli, boss of Juventus, as one of the great architects of this plan with Paolo Dal Pino, president of the League. In addition to a general disinfection of the stadium and all the places, the measures of social distance would be respected. According to initial estimates, this could accommodate between 20% and 25% of the usual number of fans in the stands, primarily subscribers, and all will have to wear a mask.

A case law thanks to cinema and concerts?

At present, the in camera makes law for the resumption of Serie A. Only the essential players of the match are allowed in the stadiums and must comply with drastic rules. But Italian clubs want to benefit from a possible relaxation of health guidelines in the country.

If the government were to allow the reopening of cinemas, theatres or other concerts, it could be more permissive with an outdoor sporting event such as football.