Home Sports football Coronavirus: the entire Juventus team placed in isolation
Sportsfootball

Coronavirus: the entire Juventus team placed in isolation

By kenyan

A new wave of positive covid-19 tests is once again affecting Juventus. After Cristiano Ronaldo, it is the turn of young rookie Weston McKennie to have contracted the virus. Result: the Old Lady announces on its official website that his entire group has been placed in administrative segregation.

“Juventus announce that player Weston McKennie has tested positive for covid-19. In accordance with regulations and protocol, the team is entering administrative segregation this evening. This procedure will allow all test negative subjects to perform regular training, but will not allow contact with members outside the group. “

Related news

football

PSG: Marquinhos very uncertain for MU

kenyan -
Bad news for Marquinhos (26) and Paris SG. The Brazilian, released on injury this Tuesday evening against Peru (2-4, 2022 World Qualifiers), is...
Read more
football

AS Roma: Francesco Totti looks back on his icy relationship with Luciano Spalletti

kenyan -
Arrived at AS Roma in January 1993, Francesco Totti has for twenty five years regaled the whole of a football planet completely under the...
Read more
football

LdC: the B list unveiled by OM

kenyan -
Last week, all the clubs qualified for the Champions League revealed the 23 players selected for the competition. Among which the Olympique de...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Chelsea: Ruben Loftus-Cheek loaned to Fulham

football kenyan -
After recruiting Joachim Andersen in the form of a loan last night, Fulham has just welcomed Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan. Coming from...
Read more

Leganés will hit the jackpot thanks to Thomas Partey

football kenyan -
The departure of Thomas Partey to Arsenal is not only unhappy in Madrid. Indeed, the Leganés club, relegated to the second division at...
Read more

The quarantine of Edinson Cavani worries MU

football kenyan -
At the end of a transfer window where he will have tried by all means to find a point of fall, Edinson Cavani has...
Read more

Chelsea-Wolverhampton: the official line-ups!

football kenyan -
Liverpool and Manchester City may have crossed the finish line for a while now, but not everyone at the top of the English...
Read more

Arsenal: William Saliba in Watford’s sights

football kenyan -
The summer transfer window will not have been easy for William Saliba (19). Close to a return to AS Saint-Etienne in the form...
Read more

MU: Edinson Cavani’s first words

football kenyan -
Edinson Cavani's arrival at Manchester United has been one of the main moves in the last hours of the transfer window. The former...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke