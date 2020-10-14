Coronavirus: the entire Juventus team placed in isolation

A new wave of positive covid-19 tests is once again affecting Juventus. After Cristiano Ronaldo, it is the turn of young rookie Weston McKennie to have contracted the virus. Result: the Old Lady announces on its official website that his entire group has been placed in administrative segregation.

“Juventus announce that player Weston McKennie has tested positive for covid-19. In accordance with regulations and protocol, the team is entering administrative segregation this evening. This procedure will allow all test negative subjects to perform regular training, but will not allow contact with members outside the group. “