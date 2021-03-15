Costa Rica: Keylor Navas reportedly threatened to lose matches on purpose

It’s a funny story, which dates back to 2018, and which was brought to light on Monday by Eduardo Li, former president of the Federation of Costa Rica. According to him, Keylor Navas would have informed the federation that he and his partners were ready to voluntarily lose three games in a row. And this, to dismiss coach Jorge Luis Pinto. A clause in the Colombian coach’s contract stipulated that in the event of a three-game losing streak, he was automatically fired.

“The players brought out the confidentiality clause we had with Pinto which said that in the event of three losses in a row, his contract was terminated. But as the Federation had no reason to fire him, Keylor Navas said he was ready to lose three games ”, confessed the leader in court, as part of an investigation into possible match-fixing. To be continued …