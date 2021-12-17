Coupe de France, PFC-OL: Jean-Michel Aulas bangs his fist on the table

After the incidents which led to the final stoppage of the 32nd final of the Coupe de France between Paris FC and OL this Friday in Charléty, Jean-Michel Aulas presented himself at a press conference. The boss of Gones, who will file a complaint, pointed out the presence of PSG supporters, while being firm against the troublemakers.

From spectacle to ridicule. This is how we can very quickly summarize the meeting between Paris FC and Olympique Lyonnais this Friday, within the framework of the 32nd finals of the Coupe de France. Because after 45 pleasant minutes to follow at the Charléty stadium, clashes took place in the stands, with first insults, then smoke bombs and finally an invasion of the field with fights between several hundred people.

After about 50 minutes of hesitation, the authorities decided to definitively stop this meeting, while the score was 1-1 between Parisians and Lyonnais. Present at a press conference at the end of this shortened part, Jean-Michel Aulas, the president of Gones, spoke, initially denouncing the presence of supporters of Paris SG. “Obviously, there are also PSG supporters who have arrived. I do not know why. There is obviously a chain of things while in the first half, it went well, a priori. It suggests that the supervision measures we had were sufficient “.

“The first acts of violence do not come from the Lyonnais”, assures JMA, who will file a complaint

JMA then continued by being very firm on the sanctions to be taken after this new wave of violence. “And then, at half-time, all it took was a firecracker, the arrival of a certain number of people who had nothing to do in the OL stand for there to be this outburst of violence. We will be taking extremely severe measures against the people who will be identified. We know those who were to come on this trip. We are in the process of filing a complaint, on the one hand to punish those who deserve it and also to find the truth about what happened. “

The players return to the locker room. Things get out of hand in Charléty … #PFCOL pic.twitter.com/h7Hxt9bk6s – Samuel Zemour (@SamZemour) December 17, 2021

And the president of the OL to conclude, partially clearing himself concerning the responsibility of these new overflows in the spans of a French stadium. “Some supporters should never have reacted as they did and we will sanction. The first acts of violence did not come from the Lyonnais. There were hundreds of people who were not Lyonnaises on the ground. It will be necessary to analyze what happened, for everyone to recognize their responsibility. For our part, we will recognize in a full and complete way. If we have to clean up, we’ll do it. “ It remains to know the outcome of this new file which continues to damage the image of French football a little more.

