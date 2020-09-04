Covid-19: details from the FFF on the Steve Mandanda case

Tested positive again for Covid-19, Steve Mandanda is forfeited for the next two matches of the France team against Sweden and Croatia. The Olympique de Marseille doorman was even invited to leave Clairefontaine. A situation to which the French Football Federation wished to provide some details via an official press release.

“Following the publication of several press articles about the two positive PCR tests for Covid-19 which forced Steve Mandanda to leave the rally this Friday morning, the French Football Federation would like to point out that neither she nor the staff of the selection do not call into question the seriousness and probity of the leaders of Olympique de Marseille and its medical staff. In order to clear up any misunderstanding, the FFF indicates that Olympique de Marseille provided the Federation services, on time, with the medical documents necessary for the summons of Steve Mandanda for the matches against Sweden and Croatia. If the PCR tests passed by Steve Mandanda this Wednesday and Thursday were positive, while the player is asymptomatic, it is most certainly residual traces without this being able to “be considered as a reinfection or a viral persistence” , as explained by the Scientific Council in its opinion n ° 8 of July 20. Steve Mandanda should therefore not be considered sick or contagious. He also trained normally with the France team at Clairefontaine. The UEFA medical committee should have received his complete medical file, in English, as the rules of the European body provide, which was not the case within the deadline. The FFF and the staff of the France team extend their sympathy to Steve Mandanda and his family, as well as their respectful feelings to Olympique de Marseille and its medical staff ”, can we read. It is said.