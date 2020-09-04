Home Sports News football Covid-19: details from the FFF on the Steve Mandanda case
Sports Newsfootball

Covid-19: details from the FFF on the Steve Mandanda case

By kenyan

Tested positive again for Covid-19, Steve Mandanda is forfeited for the next two matches of the France team against Sweden and Croatia. The Olympique de Marseille doorman was even invited to leave Clairefontaine. A situation to which the French Football Federation wished to provide some details via an official press release.

“Following the publication of several press articles about the two positive PCR tests for Covid-19 which forced Steve Mandanda to leave the rally this Friday morning, the French Football Federation would like to point out that neither she nor the staff of the selection do not call into question the seriousness and probity of the leaders of Olympique de Marseille and its medical staff. In order to clear up any misunderstanding, the FFF indicates that Olympique de Marseille provided the Federation services, on time, with the medical documents necessary for the summons of Steve Mandanda for the matches against Sweden and Croatia. If the PCR tests passed by Steve Mandanda this Wednesday and Thursday were positive, while the player is asymptomatic, it is most certainly residual traces without this being able to “be considered as a reinfection or a viral persistence” , as explained by the Scientific Council in its opinion n ° 8 of July 20. Steve Mandanda should therefore not be considered sick or contagious. He also trained normally with the France team at Clairefontaine. The UEFA medical committee should have received his complete medical file, in English, as the rules of the European body provide, which was not the case within the deadline. The FFF and the staff of the France team extend their sympathy to Steve Mandanda and his family, as well as their respectful feelings to Olympique de Marseille and its medical staff ”, can we read. It is said.

Related news

football

Lens – PSG: the gauge maintained at 5,000 people

kenyan -
The Racing Club de Lens have tried everything to increase the number of spectators who can attend the shock against Paris Saint-Germain on September...
Read more
football

PL: and the nominees for the title of best young player of the year are …

kenyan -
While the Barclays Premier League drew up the list of players shortlisted for the title of best player in the English league last...
Read more
football

Transfer market: Adil Rami gets closer to Boavista

kenyan -
We should see Adil Rami (34) on a football field soon. Announced with insistence at the beginning of the week at Reggina (Serie...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,757FansLike
3,508FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Chelsea: N’Golo Kanté has made a decision for his future

football kenyan -
Coveted by Inter and not necessarily essential to Chelsea, N'Golo Kanté nevertheless knows where he wants to pursue his career. In recent weeks, there...
Read more

FC Porto approached Thomas Lemar

football kenyan -
In great difficulty with Atlético de Madrid, Thomas Lemar (24) could see his Spanish adventure come to an end this summer. Some clubs...
Read more

Kepa thwarts Chelsea’s plans

football kenyan -
This summer, Chelsea is leading an XXL transfer window. The Blues have welcomed several recruits including Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner, Thiago Silva and...
Read more

Hans-Dieter Flick resigned over the departure of Thiago Alcantara

football kenyan -
After a breathtaking season rewarded with this European title, Bayern Munich will not necessarily be able to keep all of its management players. ...
Read more

FC Barcelona will attack Lionel Messi and his future club

football kenyan -
The meeting between Lionel Messi's father and FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu promises to be lively. Barça is sticking to its positions...
Read more

Agreement between Hector Bellerin and PSG!

football kenyan -
While Héctor Bellerín did not participate in the last match between Arsenal and Liverpool, Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal are continuing their negotiations around a...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke