Covid-19, MHSC: Der Zakarian, Savanier, Delort and Hilton affected
Covid-19, MHSC: Der Zakarian, Savanier, Delort and Hilton affected

By kenyan

It is the hecatomb on the side of Montpellier. While we revealed to you this morning that 12 positive cases for Covid-19 had been identified, during tests carried out this Thursday, RMC Sport tells us a little more. Many players, and in particular holders, are thus affected by the virus. Jonas Omlin, Dimitry Bertaud, Daniel Congré, Vitorino Hilton, Pedro Mendes, Nicolas Cozza, Téji Savanier and Andy Delort. As a reminder, the Algerian international had already been affected by the coronavirus at the start of the season.

But that’s not all, since four members of the Hérault staff are also positive, and not the least. While we were wondering if Michel Der Zakarian would be able to form a group for the trip to Monaco, Sunday (3 p.m.), the latter will not be traveling, just like his assistant, Franck Rizetto, Teddy Richert (goalkeeper coach ) and a steward, all four, contaminated and therefore sidelined. In the meantime, Pascal Baills will act as interim on the bench, for this trip to the Principality.

