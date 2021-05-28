Covid-19: Rui Rio criticizes the final of the Champions League with an audience in Porto

On the day of yet another meeting to assess the evolution of the pandemic that took place at Infarmed, Rui Rio believes that the focus on controlling the new coronavirus should be maintained.

PSD President Rui Rio today demanded realism in the management of the pandemic, while criticizing the public’s presence in the final of the Champions League, in football, scheduled for Saturday at Estádio do Dragão, in Porto.

“We have to do this with realism, which is not always the best. I can’t understand how we, at football championships, didn’t let there be an audience – and I will even say that well – and now we are going to import a game in which foreigners can be and walk around arming contempt. And then to say that it will not be like the Sporting party in Lisbon and, apparently, it will be even worse or it is about to be worse ”, he criticized.

Emphasizing that these are the type of decisions that “people don’t understand afterwards”, Rui Rio assured that he wanted to “do the opposite”, in statements after having participated in the launch of Jorge Ascenção’s candidacy for the presidency of the Chamber of Gondomar.

“I want to do it the other way around. I want to ask people, when things are not going so well in a given municipality, to realize that, in the name of that municipality and the country as a whole, we have to slow down the lack of clarity in these places ”, stressed the social-democratic leader.

“It is time to have the maximum attention, as it always has been, to use the experience acquired, which is now substantial, to continue the pace of vaccination that Vice Admiral Gouveia e Melo has been doing and which deserves our applause and country should be grateful to you, as the rate of vaccination is vital, but we are also aware, and it has still been explained today, that the R is above 1, so we must be very careful because suddenly the thing can run out of control time, ”he warned.

Reiterating, by the way, that one should not “look at the country as a whole”, he defended “confining or distrusting according to the concrete situation in which each region or municipality is”.

“This is what is being done more or less. We cannot raise our guard now that things are going a bit better ”, he added, stressing that, if a municipality is in trouble, it is necessary to“ have the courage to, in the end, help that municipality, decoding more slowly or even confining a little bit ”.