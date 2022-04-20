Menu
Search
Sportsfootball

Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister thanks Liverpool

Date:

This Tuesday evening, Liverpool hosted Manchester United in the Premier League. If the Reds made short work of their Mancunian counterparts (4-0), the meeting was marked by an event rare enough to be highlighted. In unison, supporters of the two clubs, who share the greatest rivalry in English football, observed a minute of support for Cristiano Ronaldo, during the 7th minute of the match.

@footTransfer market Big respect to Liverpool supporters… 🙏 #ronaldo #liverpool #manchesterunited #fans #football ♬ original sound – Foot Transfer market

The Portuguese star was indeed not present on the ground, following the death of his child shortly after the delivery of his wife. Elma Aveiro, the player’s sister, wished to thank Anfield for this gesture of support which will certainly remain engraved in the minds: “thanks for that Liverpool. We will never forget what you did for us today.”

Previous articleGuti pays Sergio Ramos

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Guti pays Sergio Ramos

kenyan -
A big name in Real Madrid, Guti is...

NMG posts tenfold increase in full-year net profit

kenyan -
NGM chief executive Stephen Gitagama. FILE PHOTO | NMG...

PSG will already complete a departure

kenyan -
This summer, Paris Saint-Germain is preparing a major downsizing....

Worry not, poor drainage on Expressway is being sorted- KeNHA

kenyan -
Part of the Nairobi Expressway along Uhuru Highway, Nairobi....

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

Guti pays Sergio Ramos

football 0
A big name in Real Madrid, Guti is...

NMG posts tenfold increase in full-year net profit

Business 0
NGM chief executive Stephen Gitagama. FILE PHOTO | NMG...

PSG will already complete a departure

football 0
This summer, Paris Saint-Germain is preparing a major downsizing....

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.