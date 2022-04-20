Cristiano Ronaldo’s sister thanks Liverpool

This Tuesday evening, Liverpool hosted Manchester United in the Premier League. If the Reds made short work of their Mancunian counterparts (4-0), the meeting was marked by an event rare enough to be highlighted. In unison, supporters of the two clubs, who share the greatest rivalry in English football, observed a minute of support for Cristiano Ronaldo, during the 7th minute of the match.

The Portuguese star was indeed not present on the ground, following the death of his child shortly after the delivery of his wife. Elma Aveiro, the player’s sister, wished to thank Anfield for this gesture of support which will certainly remain engraved in the minds: “thanks for that Liverpool. We will never forget what you did for us today.”