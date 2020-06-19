Criticism or flattery? Beverley, to his companions: “Say what you want: if LeBron says let’s play…”

The discussion among the players of the Nba it remains in a high tone because the positions are very disparate and the time is approaching to start the concentration so that he can go to Orlando to play the last part of the season, suspended since March 11 because of the coronavirus. The Black Lives Matter social movement and everything that NBA players have been involved in it has made some, “Many” as those who defend that position filter out, see the replaying and are raising the possibility of a strike to continue to exert its influence for African-American culture on the streets of the United States.

LeBron James it has been shown, though not publicly, against it and in favor of using its power while playing basketball, as the Disney World bubble can also be an even more sporty focus to perform them. Not even on your own computer you don’t have backup. Dave McMenamin, Espn, drops what one of the players in the locker room of the LakersWhat “No division”, but the powerful manifestations of Dwight Howard and the stance of others as Avery Bradley don’t leave ‘The King’ in a really advantageous position. Social tension continues to escalation and NBA players are at a crossroads.

From the other part of Los Angeles there are also messages. Patrick Beverley, the controversial base of the Clippers that gives so much can on the track to the stars of the rivals, has written a message on their social media Interpretable on several fronts, as it is not guessed if it is a pat on James’s back or is a fine criticism of the influence it has on the rest of the League. “Players, say what you want: if LeBron James says he plays, we’ll all play. It’s nothing personal, just business. Stay awake”.

RELATED ‘Patrick Beverley: “He would have been the best camel in the world”‘

Beverley, as Lance Stephenson was once, is one of those cumbersome defenders that LeBron James has faced in the NBA. His very strong Character on the track, exaggerated on many occasions as part of his self-protection strategy, clashes with the Respect that a good part of the players have him out of it.