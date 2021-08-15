Crystal Palace: Patrick Vieira asks for reinforcements

Patrick Vieira would surely have preferred a better first on the bench at Crystal Palace. The Eagles’ new coach lost heavily at Stamford Bridge to Chelsea (3-0). In an interview with beIN Sports after the meeting, the former French international spoke about his tactical choices: “I opted for the 4-4-2 to remain compact. We wanted to block the midfield. We didn’t want them to find the players between the lines. We did it pretty well. We may have left too much space for Marcos Alonso, however, and they took the opportunity to pose problems for us ”.

The former Arsenal midfielder also admitted that he did not have a full enough squad to play an entire season or to make match differences: “The youngsters that we had on the bench today assured during the preseason games. But they are not yet ready for the top level. This proves that we have to recruit players. We have too tight a workforce. Young people are not yet ready, despite their quality ”.