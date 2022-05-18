CSKA Moscow: Mario Fernandes interrupts his career

In an official press release published on Wednesday by his club, the right side of CSKA Moscow Mario Fernandes announced that he would interrupt his career as a professional footballer. The naturalized Russian Brazilian, who has been playing for the Moscow club since 2012, explained that he was very tired and wanted to enjoy his family in Brazil. The 31-year-old defender has made arrangements with CSKA management, and his contract, which runs until June 2024, will be suspended after the match against Rostov on Saturday (4 p.m.) until a possible return.

“Lately, I feel a huge fatigue and I can no longer give what I gave in the past to CSKA. I have been playing football professionally for 13 years, 10 of which were at CSKA. It’s time to be with family. In addition, this year I will have a child. I met the president and the general manager, explained everything I had in mind and asked them if I could spend some time with my family in Brazil. I am very grateful to them for the way they handled my request, with understanding, and agreed to let me go., explained the Russian international in his press release. Mario Fernandes played 328 games for CSKA Moscow, scoring ten goals and providing 46 assists.

⚡ Марио Фернандес принял решение приостановить карьеруПодробности: https://t.co/doCa0uaBm8 pic.twitter.com/bC7pfqawG7 — ПФК ЦСКА Москва (@pfc_cska) May 18, 2022

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js