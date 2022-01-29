Menu
Danylo Ignatenko is in Bordeaux

Seventeenth in Ligue 1, the Girondins de Bordeaux are working on all fronts at the end of the winter transfer window to strengthen a workforce in great difficulty. Worst defense in the championship with 53 goals conceded, the club with the scapular has thus got its hands on Marcelo and should, according to our information, be loaned Manchester United defender Phil Jones in the coming hours. In addition, the FCGB is working on other avenues in the midfield.

With this in mind, if Josuha Guilavogui is very close to joining the Marine-et-Blanc, another reinforcement is also expected. Indeed, the Ukrainian midfielder from Chathkar Donetsk Danylo Ignatenko (24) is currently in Bordeaux. According to our information, the signing of a six-month loan is on track.

