Dario Benedetto goes to Elche

Dario Benedetto leaves Olympique de Marseille. The Argentine striker is on loan for Elche for one season.

Dario Benedetto (31) eventually found a taker. After weeks of looking for a new club, the Argentine striker finally settles his bags in Spain. He has just signed with Elche, current 11th in Liga after the first day. The information has just been formalized. It was loaned by OM but it is not yet known whether or not a call option was included in the deal.

The Spanish club, which rose to the top division just a year ago, then fled at the last minute last May, finishing 17th in La Liga, posted a video on social media with the player. The center forward has been present in Spain since last night, where he went to undergo the traditional medical examination.

OM lend Benedetto to Elche

After rumors that sent Benedetto to Boca Juniors, his former club before Marseille, then to Betis, it is finally with the Franjiverdes that he will bounce back. He will have his second European experience in a club that he actually knows quite well. The owner of the Elche Club de Fútbol is none other than Christian Bragarnik, the agent of the Argentine, who himself owns a few shares.

Arrived at OM in 2019 against 14 M €, the international (5 selections) left a formation where he only held the first season (11 goals in 26 Ligue 1 matches including 25 starts). Subsequently becoming a substitute (5 goals in 32 league games for 19 tenure), he did not really fit into Marseille’s plans, especially after the arrival of Milik last winter.