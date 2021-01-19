Home Sports football David Alaba clan denies deal with Real Madrid
Sportsfootball

David Alaba clan denies deal with Real Madrid

By kenyan

Last night, Marca dropped a small bomb. Indeed, the Spanish media revealed that Real Madrid and David Alaba, at the end of their contract with Bayern Munich, had reached an agreement for a 4-year contract. It was also indicated that the Austrian would receive a salary of 11 M € per year. But this Tuesday, the German press is much less affirmative than Marca.

Contacted by Bild, the player’s father, George, said: “There is nothing done with Real Madrid and nothing is signed. There are other clubs interested “. Liverpool would be part of it according to the German publication. Sky Germany also adds Barca, PSG and both Manchester to his list of contenders, and has indicated that the player will not make a decision until the end of the season.

Related news

Load more

Trending

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke