David Alaba clan denies deal with Real Madrid

Last night, Marca dropped a small bomb. Indeed, the Spanish media revealed that Real Madrid and David Alaba, at the end of their contract with Bayern Munich, had reached an agreement for a 4-year contract. It was also indicated that the Austrian would receive a salary of 11 M € per year. But this Tuesday, the German press is much less affirmative than Marca.

Contacted by Bild, the player’s father, George, said: “There is nothing done with Real Madrid and nothing is signed. There are other clubs interested “. Liverpool would be part of it according to the German publication. Sky Germany also adds Barca, PSG and both Manchester to his list of contenders, and has indicated that the player will not make a decision until the end of the season.