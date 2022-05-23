Menu
David Beckham’s son hallucinates in front of Kylian Mbappé

Romeo Beckham, son of former England international David Beckham, commented on social media on the Ligue 1 top scorer and top assist trophies won by Kylian Mbappé on Saturday. As reported ASthe former Manchester United star’s son was impressed with the 23-year-old Frenchman’s performance.

“This guy is a joke”, wrote the 19-year-old Englishman in his Instagram story, accompanying this with a post from PSG in which the tricolor international poses with his two trophies. Romeo Beckham and Kylian Mbappé were together in Paris a few weeks ago for Fashion Week.

