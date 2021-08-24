Davide Zappacosta leaves Chelsea for Atalanta

After 4 years with Chelsea where he was recruited for € 25m from Torino, Davide Zappacosta (29) returns to Italy. The right-back was transferred to Atalanta. He signed a 4 season contract. An amount of € 10 million was mentioned.

In England, he only wore the Blues jersey 52 times. Recruited by Conte, he had not experienced the same success under Maurizio Sarri, Frank Lampard then Thomas Tuchel. In the last two seasons, the Italian has even been loaned to Roma and then to Genoa.

Thank you and good luck, @DZappacosta. 👊 – Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) August 24, 2021