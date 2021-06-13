Denmark: moving testimony of the selection doctor after Eriksen’s discomfort

While the latest news from Christian Eriksen is rather reassuring, the selection doctor Martin Boesen returned to his intervention during the discomfort of the midfielder.

An incident that shocked the whole planet. In Euro 2020’s third match between Denmark and Finland on Saturday night at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, midfielder Christian Eriksen collapsed along the sideline shortly before the break. The Inter player quickly lost consciousness and the medical staff intervened quickly. Then evacuated on a stretcher, the 29-year-old was transferred to hospital in stable condition and the latter then asked his teammates to resume the match (1-0 for Finland).

At the press conference, the emotion was therefore high and Danish coach Kasper Hjulmand could not hold back his tears. And the team doctor, who intervened first on the lawn, told him about his intervention in front of the media. “We were called to the field when Christian collapsed, I had not seen him fall myself, but it was clear that he was unconscious, first declared Martin Boesen as relayed by the BBC. When we got near him, he was on his side, he was breathing and I could feel his pulse, but suddenly everything changed and we started giving him a heart message. ”

“He spoke to me before he was taken to the hospital”

The Danish selection doctor then revealed that Christian Eriksen had spoken to him before leaving for the hospital: “Help came very quickly from the medical team and the rest of the staff with their cooperation, and we did what we had to do and were able to get Christian back. He spoke to me before he was taken to the hospital. ” Thanks to the work of the doctors, the former Tottenham player therefore regained consciousness and after several minutes of stoppage, the match resumed. And coach Kasper Hjulmand had emphasized the incredible strength of his players.

“We went through hell. When one of us is lying there fighting for his life, it touches me and it affects the players. And I have to say that I have very, very rarely been so proud of some boys as now, everything they have done to come together, to play the second half is impressive. It’s a fantastic group that I’m just very proud of. ” Now everyone is waiting for more news from Christian Eriksen.