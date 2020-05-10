Home Sports News football Denmark: virtual stands in Aarhus
Denmark: virtual stands in Aarhus

By kenyan

Borussia Monchengladbach have placed cardboard replicas of their fans in their stadium to bring a more joyous atmosphere than that of the camera. In Denmark, a club has also set up a crazy project to revolutionize matches without spectators. The club of Aarhus, third in 3F Superliga (Danish D1), will install screens in its stadium on which will appear its supporters, but also neutral fans and visitors. The Danish club announced it on its official website.

A device made possible via the Zoom platform and which will be put in place when the championship resumes at the end of May, against Randers FC. Moreover, it will not cost the fans a penny. Fans will be gathered in their twenties on each screen, depending on the positioning they have chosen in the stadium. This will allow them to support their team in front of their computer. The players will feel pressured to go for victory in an officially empty stadium.

