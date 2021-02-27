DFCO-PSG: the official lineup

This Saturday, the DFCO receives Paris Saint-Germain on the occasion of the 27th day of Ligue 1. With as the only notable absentee Aboubakar Kamara, expelled in Lens and who received two games of suspension, David Linarès lines up a defense at five identical to that seen against Lens. In the middle, the Dijon coach recovers Eric Junior Dina Ebimbe, while in attack it is Mama Baldé, suspended in Lens, who is back in the eleven.

For this meeting, Mauricio Pochettino is deprived of many elements. Victim of a shock to the right foot in training Thursday, Marco Verratti is absent, as are Mauro Icardi (gastroenteritis) and Alessandro Florenzi (small injury to the right adductor). Injured in a thigh in early February against OM, Angel Di Maria is still a bit tight, while Neymar is in the recovery phase (thigh), and Leandro Paredes is suspended. The Argentine technician therefore aligns Thilo Kehrer at the position of right side. Danilo Pereira, very rarely used by Pochettino, holds the double-pivot.

Team lineup:

DFCO: Racioppi – Boey, Coulibaly, Ecuele Manga, Panzo, Muzinga – Ebimbe, Pape Cheikh, Celina – Baldé, Konaté.

PSG: Navas – Kehrer, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo – Herrera, Danilo P. – Rafinha, Draxler, Mbappé – Kean.