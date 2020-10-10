Home Sports football Didier Deschamps supports Thomas Tuchel for Presnel Kimpembe
Sportsfootball

Didier Deschamps supports Thomas Tuchel for Presnel Kimpembe

By kenyan

In less than 24 hours, the France team will face in its den, Portugal in a match counting for the 3rd day of the League of Nations. And as before each match, the coaches do not escape the traditional press conference. Present this Saturday afternoon, Didier Deschamps spoke of the progress of some of his players, including Parisian defender Presnel Kimpembe. And when a journalist asked him if he agreed with the words of Thomas Tuchel, who had confessed to find the Parisian Titi more efficient in “small matches”, the coach of the France team recognizes that the defender has progressed.

“He has already been (holder with the Blues). As with the French team, we only have big matches, which is also important. He gained in concentration and mastery. I agree with him (Tuchel), but he’s been with us for a while. He did not start all the matches but some, and that is part of the evolution which is his, in his register. On concentration and over time, that’s certainly where he had a big room for improvement. “ Words that should please the Parisian defender, who has become an essential element in the workforce of PSG.

Related news

football

Jack Wilshere leaving for Glasgow Rangers?

kenyan -
Without a club since the termination of his contract with West Ham, Jack Wilshere does not know what his future will be. Only...
Read more
football

Chelsea: Kai Havertz and ‘exhausting’ Premier League games

kenyan -
This has not escaped anyone and especially not the Chelsea supporters. Since arriving in England this summer, Kai Havertz (21) has struggled. ...
Read more
football

Saïd Benrahma’s transfer to the Premier League is taking shape!

kenyan -
Author of a more than successful season with 17 goals and 10 assists in 46 matches last season in the Championship, Saïd Benrahma has...
Read more
Load more

Popular Stories

Manchester City fend off one final Barca assault for Eric Garcia

football kenyan -
The revolution announced at FC Barcelona will not finally take place. While players like Memphis Depay or Georginio Wijnaldum were tipped to join...
Read more

EDF: Didier Deschamps opens the door to Jules Koundé

football kenyan -
Arrived last summer at Sevilla FC, Jules Koundé (21) has taken an indisputable place in Andalusia. The central defender from the Girondins de...
Read more

Chelsea: Ruben Loftus-Cheek loaned to Fulham

football kenyan -
After recruiting Joachim Andersen in the form of a loan last night, Fulham has just welcomed Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan. Coming from...
Read more

Video: Zinedine Zidane and Pep Guardiola in conversation

football kenyan -
It was a shock expected everywhere in Europe. A constellation of stars in the field. On the one hand, Manchester City and...
Read more

Leganés will hit the jackpot thanks to Thomas Partey

football kenyan -
The departure of Thomas Partey to Arsenal is not only unhappy in Madrid. Indeed, the Leganés club, relegated to the second division at...
Read more

The quarantine of Edinson Cavani worries MU

football kenyan -
At the end of a transfer window where he will have tried by all means to find a point of fall, Edinson Cavani has...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke