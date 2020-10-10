Didier Deschamps supports Thomas Tuchel for Presnel Kimpembe

In less than 24 hours, the France team will face in its den, Portugal in a match counting for the 3rd day of the League of Nations. And as before each match, the coaches do not escape the traditional press conference. Present this Saturday afternoon, Didier Deschamps spoke of the progress of some of his players, including Parisian defender Presnel Kimpembe. And when a journalist asked him if he agreed with the words of Thomas Tuchel, who had confessed to find the Parisian Titi more efficient in “small matches”, the coach of the France team recognizes that the defender has progressed.

“He has already been (holder with the Blues). As with the French team, we only have big matches, which is also important. He gained in concentration and mastery. I agree with him (Tuchel), but he’s been with us for a while. He did not start all the matches but some, and that is part of the evolution which is his, in his register. On concentration and over time, that’s certainly where he had a big room for improvement. “ Words that should please the Parisian defender, who has become an essential element in the workforce of PSG.