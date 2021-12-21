Diego Godin on his way to Valence

Diego Godin’s stay in Cagliari should soon come to an end. In comments collected by Sport890 On his arrival in his native country, the Uruguayan central defender confirmed his departure close to Sardinia: “I can’t say much, but it is obvious that I will be leaving the club. There was no lack of respect or professionalism on my part. These are contractual issues and current issues in Cagliari, but they do not date from today. They go back years. ”

According to information from Marca, the international Celeste (153 caps, 8 goals) could return to Spain, after having experienced La Liga with Atlético de Madrid and Villarreal between 2007 and 2019. Indeed, the Valencia of José Bordalas would be at the looking for reinforcement in central defense for the winter transfer window to continue his fight for a place in the Champions League. He would also come to free Hugo Guillamon, a defensive midfielder by training, and to compensate for the absences of Gabriel Paulista (injury) and Omar Alderete (Covid-19).