Dijon attacked for hope Amir Arli

Things are happening in Dijon! While Alex Runarsson (25) is preparing to join Arsenal, the Burgundy club is under attack for one of its great hopes, Amir Arli (17). The midfielder, born in 2003, had a nice run in Gambardella last season and even had 3 appearances in Stéphane Jobard’s group in Ligue 1 at the start of the season.

Passed by Jura Sud, the young man remains on very convincing seasons and has already known several selections of young people with Turkey, country of birth of his parents, and with France. According to our information, Juventus, Valencia CF, AS Monaco and Borussia Mönchengladbach are on the lookout and ready to take action as his DFCO aspiring contract ends in June 2021. One more case in manage for the Dijonais.