Dijon: full agreement for the transfer of Moussa Konaté

This is an issue that has seen a boost in the last 48 hours. Already very active in the transfer window, Dijon will soon welcome Moussa Konaté. As we mentioned this Tuesday, the Burgundy club has reactivated this track in recent days and even decided to go on the offensive. According to our information, an agreement has been reached with Amiens in recent hours for a transfer of around 2.4 million euros.

The 27-year-old striker, who has also reached an agreement with the DFCO, is also expected in the coming hours in Dijon to undergo the traditional medical examination, and, if it proves conclusive, Konaté will will engage for a period of three seasons with the Burgundy club. By betting on the Senegalese international, Dijon will have an additional offensive advantage. His variety of in-depth calls and his efficiency in the face of goal make him a formidable attacker. Arrived from FC Sion in 2017, Moussa Konaté scored 22 goals in 74 Ligue 1 matches with Amiens.