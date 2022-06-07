Discipline: big fine for OM

On May 21, the Orange Vélodrome was on fire to celebrate Olympique de Marseille’s last match of the season against Strasbourg, but also the qualification of the Phocaeans in the Champions League. Nevertheless, the use of pyrotechnic devices was sanctioned by the Disciplinary Committee.

“38th day of Ligue 1 Uber Eats: Olympique de Marseille – RC Strasbourg Alsace of May 21, 2022. Behavior of Olympique de Marseille supporters: use of pyrotechnic devices and use of laser € 130,000 fine. Closing for a suspended match of the South bend and the North bend of the Orange Vélodrome»can we read on the press release published by the LFP.