Discipline: Jean-Michel Aulas takes a lot of money!

Meeting on Wednesday, the LFP Commission ruled on many cases and one of them concerned the president of Olympique Lyonnais Jean-Michel Aulas. For his behavior during the OL – OM match on November 21, 2021, the Rhone leader received a very heavy suspension.

Sunday, November 21, 2021 was to end with an excellent football match between Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique de Marseille. After two minutes and while the Phocéens were going to take a corner, Dimitri Payet received a projectile to the head. A plastic water bottle that had a serious impact. Dimitri Payet touched, the tone rose between the Lyonnais who wanted to continue the meeting and the Marseillais who did not want to resume. Finally after long negotiations this meeting was stopped.

Finally sanctioned with a withdrawal point and two closed sessions including the match to be replayed at Groupama Stadium, the Rhone club also saw OM appeal this decision to resume. Not understanding the decision to stop the match at the time of the facts, Jean-Michel Aulas explained his version of the facts on several occasions. Even proposing a new rather far-fetched rule, the Rhone leader returned to the sights of the LFP Commission.

10 matches including 5 firm for Jean-Michel Aulas

The organization of the Professional Football League which manages the sanctions rather did not appreciate the behavior of Olympique Lyonnais – Olympique de Marseille in the evening and this Wednesday evening decided to sanction him strongly. Thus, the president of Gones was suspended for ten matches, five of which were suspended. This means that he will not be able to assume his function in a stadium for the next five Ligue 1 matches of OL. That is to say the meetings against Metz, Paris Saint-Germain, Troyes, AS Saint-Étienne and AS Monaco.

“Behavior of Mr. Jean-Michel Aulas, President of Olympique Lyonnais. Ten suspension matches including five suspended matches, from the sidelines, referees’ locker room and all official functions. The sanction takes effect on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at midnight, in application of article 18 of the disciplinary regulations of the LFP ” can we read in a press release. There is no doubt that this decision will make Jean-Michel Aulas react.