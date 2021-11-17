Discipline: OM awaits its sentence

The Marseille club will find out. After the incidents that punctuated the shock against PSG, the disciplinary committee must deliver its verdict this evening. In Marseille, we especially hope that the suspended penalty point will not fall.

Whether or not it is involved in these cases, Olympique de Marseille has seen its name too many times associated with recent problems in the stands. In Nice, last August, Jorge Sampaoli’s players were targeted by projectiles, before the field was invaded by some supporters on the Riviera.

In Angers, the parking lot of Olympian supporters had been targeted by projectiles and agricultural bombs, forcing them to enter the lawn to protect themselves, before going to battle with their Angevin counterparts. A few days later, another heated exchange between supporters, this time, during the reception of Galatasaray at the Orange Vélodrome.

More chances of having a closed session?

Finally, during the Clasico against PSG, some of the Marseille fans stood out by sending projectiles at the Parisians when the latter came to take the corners. Not to mention the intrusion of an individual on the lawn, who came to join Lionel Messi. Events that could cost OM dearly. Indeed, it is this evening that the disciplinary committee of the LFP will rule on the incidents of the Clasico.

And very clearly, Marseille hope that the suspended penalty point, sentenced after the incidents against Nice, will not fall. As a reminder, OM are currently fourth in the Ligue 1 standings, tied on points (23) with Nice (3rd). In this intense fight for the podium, the club coached by Jorge Sampaoli cannot afford a point withdrawal. And to defend themselves, OM will send three leaders according to The team : Laurent Colette (deputy general manager in charge of operations), Angélique Pecout (lawyer) and Hervé Chalchitis (supporters referent).

And still according to the sports daily, the Olympians have not changed their line of defense one iota. “Our reading is that the point can only be revoked for similar facts. Those of the Classic are obviously reprehensible, but not similar. In Angers, there was an invasion of the field, which is not the case against PSG “, one explains on the Marseille side. And if the withdrawal of point is likely to be avoided, it is a safe bet, however, that a closed session will be imposed at the Orange Vélodrome.