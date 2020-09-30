Discipline: OM’s reaction

This Wednesday evening, the disciplinary committee returned its verdict in the case of alleged racist insults between Neymar, the Paris SG winger, and Alvaro Gonzalez, the central defender of Olympique de Marseille. The body decided not to sanction either of the two players. What the Marseille club reacted to.

” Olympique de Marseille is satisfied with the decision rendered this evening by the disciplinary committee concerning Alvaro Gonzalez. Alvaro is not racist, any accusation made against him on this subject is unjust and unfounded. Olympique de Marseille is and will remain the club of anti-racism, a fight it has waged with its supporters, always and relentlessly, within and outside the stadium. », Can we read on the press release on their website.