Discipline, PSG-OM: the LFP can be explained!

By kenyan

This Wednesday evening was eagerly awaited. Indeed, it is on this day that the disciplinary committee of the LFP pronounced the sanctions of the players who had been excluded during the Classic. The instance decided to explain itself.

Last Sunday, Olympique de Marseille won the Classic against Paris Saint-Germain, a first for a decade, on the score of a goal to zero. But that’s not the victory we were talking about after the game. Indeed, the end of the meeting was marked by five expulsions (Neymar, Paredes, Kurzawa, Benedetto and Amavi). But also by the accusations of Neymar. The Brazilian accused Alvaro Gonzalez, the Spanish defender of OM, of racist insults.

Again after the confrontation, the broadcaster of the meeting, Telefoot, found images of Angel Di Maria spitting in the direction of Alvaro Gonzalez. The disciplinary committee of the Professional Football League (LFP) had decided to meet this Wednesday from 6 p.m. and therefore to pronounce sanctions. What was done. In the process, a press conference, via telephone, was organized to explain the sanctions.

But Sébastien Deneux, the chairman of the commission, explained himself more on the next meetings. Regarding Di Maria, the player will be heard next week. ” Regarding spitting, the player is summoned for September 23. The decision will be made after hearing the player and the club », He explained.

Neymar could also be caught for his comments

Regarding the other important file of the evening, namely the altercation between Neymar and Alvaro Gonzalez, he was more talkative: ” the file is under investigation and we have no date to give. We’ll give a schedule soon. We will refine this with the instructor. We are a disciplinary commission and we must have tangible elements on which the commission must investigate. The League has already taken its responsibilities and will do it again. For Neymar, it’s three matches, one of which is suspended. The opening of an instruction is to take time with elements that will be dissected and will be submitted to each of the two clubs and to the players to shed light. “.

A question was also asked about Neymar’s alleged homophobic remarks and Sébastien Deneux once again answered. ” This evening, we were seized for comments of racist nature, possible and supposed, nothing has been proven we must speak with the greatest caution. This will allow the instruction to reveal. If there are other elements (homophobic remarks, editor’s note), the parties will be able to express themselves and the commission will do its work. We know that there was an exchange of comments. The certainties are not sufficient to summon the players. We will continue to investigate the images to assess whether there will be disciplinary sanctions vis-à-vis such and such. We do not have precise and definitive elements in the state. It’s without prejudice », He affirmed. The case is far from being concluded.

