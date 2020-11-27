Discipline, Schalke 04: the focus of Nabil Bentaleb’s agent

Suspended by Schalke 04 and at the end of his contract in June 2021, Nabil Bentaleb (7 appearances in the Bundesliga) no longer has any future within the club, which is currently last in the Bundesliga. A radical decision and an incomprehensible situation for the player, as explained by his representative in the columns of Sport1. “Nabil is very surprised by this suspension, especially since he has not been involved in any incident during the last matches. He was absolutely professional since the start of the season. Last week, he even accepted a pay cut to show his respect for the club and strengthen team spirit ”, he explains.

Instead, Nabil Bentaleb may never wear the Ruhr club tunic again. What rather annoy the agent of the Algerian international midfielder who does not exclude a legal recourse. “We very much regret this unfair decision. We will take the time to study the matter carefully. His rights must be respected ”. The case is probably still in its early stages …