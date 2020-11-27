Home Sports football Discipline, Schalke 04: the focus of Nabil Bentaleb's agent
Sportsfootball

Discipline, Schalke 04: the focus of Nabil Bentaleb’s agent

By kenyan

Suspended by Schalke 04 and at the end of his contract in June 2021, Nabil Bentaleb (7 appearances in the Bundesliga) no longer has any future within the club, which is currently last in the Bundesliga. A radical decision and an incomprehensible situation for the player, as explained by his representative in the columns of Sport1. “Nabil is very surprised by this suspension, especially since he has not been involved in any incident during the last matches. He was absolutely professional since the start of the season. Last week, he even accepted a pay cut to show his respect for the club and strengthen team spirit ”, he explains.

Instead, Nabil Bentaleb may never wear the Ruhr club tunic again. What rather annoy the agent of the Algerian international midfielder who does not exclude a legal recourse. “We very much regret this unfair decision. We will take the time to study the matter carefully. His rights must be respected ”. The case is probably still in its early stages …

Related news

Juventus: Cristiano Ronaldo spared against Benevento

football kenyan -
After Wednesday's rest day and the qualification obtained in the Champions League on Tuesday, Juventus began preparations for Saturday's match (6 p.m.) against...
Read more

The minute of silence observed by Barça in tribute to Diego Maradona

football kenyan -
Diego Maradona has been deceased for 48 hours now and tributes continue around the world. Barca had already issued a statement in...
Read more

Real Madrid: Daniel Carvajal out for several weeks

football kenyan -
Just recovered from an injury to the internal lateral ligament of the right knee, Daniel Carvajal plunges again. After two consecutive starts,...
Read more
Load more

Trending

Trump says he will leave the White House if Biden wins...

World kenyan -
Trump says he will leave the White House if Biden wins a vote at the Electoral College Image:...
Read more

You have been very patient with Ruto – MP tells Senator...

News Alfred Kiura -
Kajiado Central Member of Parliament Elijah Memusi has lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta, Baringo County Senator Gideon Moi, and Orange Democratic Movement party leader Raila...
Read more

How President Uhuru Kenyatta triggered the impeachment of Governor Mike Sonko

Politics Tracy Aime -
Details have emerged that President Uhuru Kenyatta triggered the impeachment motion against Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. Sources in the Jubilee party have revealed that the...
Read more

Elderly and HIV: living longer (and well) with the virus is...

Health kenyan -
With advances in treatment and prevention, it is possible to have healthy aging even after STI diagnosis Stereotypes created around people with STIs (sexually transmitted...
Read more

Mistress to late Matungu MP wins case against widows

News Alfred Kiura -
The late Matungu Member of Parliament Justus Murunga’s mistress Agnes Wangui Wambiri has won the case against Grace Murunga and Christobel Murunga (widows to...
Read more

Utah monolith mystery found may have been unraveled

World kenyan -
Metallic object found in remote Utah, in the United States, has been there since 2016 Image: Reproduction / Instagram /...
Read more

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke