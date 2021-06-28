HomeSportsfootballDortmund announces successor to Michael Zorc
Sportsfootball

Dortmund announces successor to Michael Zorc

By kenyan

On Monday, Borussia Dortmund made an important announcement. Indeed, the German club has officially appointed the successor of Michael Zorc as sporting director. A mission for which he had been in charge since 1998.

“A very successful era is coming to an end, the next one should start next summer: Sporting director Michael Zorc (58), who spent a total of 43 years at BVB as a player and sports manager, will be replaced by Sebastian Kehl (41 years old) on July 1, 2022. Kehl signed an employment contract today on June 30, 2025 », announced the German club which will therefore make an important change next year.

