Dortmund-Bayern: Erling Haaland’s anger against arbitration

Erling Haaland (21) does not take a break. This Saturday, Borussia Dortmund lost to Bayern Munich (2-3) during the Klassiker scheduled for the 14th day of the Bundesliga. Robert Lewandowski got his double by transferring in particular the penalty of the win, granted in a very questionable way for an involuntary hand of Mats Hummels by the referee of the meeting, Felix Zwayer. But what the Norwegian can’t digest is a situation deemed lawful by the man in black of the day, when in the 53rd minute and with the score 2-2, Marco Reus was thrown off balance in the box. by Lucas Hernandez.

“I think it was a scandal regarding the arbitration”, first released the n ° 9 of the BvB after the meeting, before continuing. “It was a clear penalty on (Marco) Reus. I said to the referee: “Why didn’t you just go and watch (the VAR video screen, Editor’s note)?” He said “it’s not necessary” like an arrogant … No, I have to calm down a bit now. He was arrogant, I wouldn’t say more ” The pill will probably be difficult to pass, but Haaland and his family must quickly come back to life with the reception of Besiktas on Tuesday in the Champions League in their sights.

