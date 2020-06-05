Dortmund deny false injury and return of Sancho to England

Dortmund’s sporting director on Thursday denied that Jadon Sancho had returned to England before the Bundesliga resumed, prompting the German club to quarantine him while claiming a false calf injury.

It was Bild, who lit the fuse on Thursday. According to the German daily, Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho returned to England a few days before the Bundesliga was resumed (while the clubs were preparing), thus committing a breach of health protocol that would have prompted his club to quarantine him on his return, while claiming a false calf injury so as not to be pinned by the authorities. But for the BVB, this story doesn’t hold up.

“All this is false”

“From what we know, Jadon stayed in Dortmund all these weeks,” said sporting director Michael Zorc, according to Sky reports. I read that we would have quarantined him with a false injury. But all this is completely false.”

Sancho was also pointed, like other teammates, for bringing a hairdresser to his home before the game against Paderborn – and his hat-trick – last weekend, without any special protection.

But then again, Zorc is reassuring: “We talked to this hairdresser and our players,” says the manager. Everyone assured us that the hygiene measures were followed, and that the hairdresser was wearing a visor and gloves. He had just taken them off to take a picture at the end.”