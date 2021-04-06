Dortmund: Erling Haaland would lean for Manchester City

It is the soap opera of this season and the next transfer window. Undoubtedly one of the most popular strikers in the current market with Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland interests all the biggest European teams, especially since his future no longer seems to be written with Borussia Dortmund.

Last week, his agent Mino Raiola and his father Alf-Inge traveled to Barcelona to start negotiations. And if only Real Madrid in Spain seem able to financially align with the demands of the player and Dortmund, the team tells us that Haaland (20) would have a slight preference for Manchester City. The Norwegian giant knows that Sergio Agüero will leave the Citizens this summer and undoubtedly imagines himself walking in the footsteps of his father who has played for three seasons under the colors of City.